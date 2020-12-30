The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.34

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. BidaskClub raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $995.40 million, a P/E ratio of -90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,820,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,009,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,883,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 156,525 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,038,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

