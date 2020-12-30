The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $164.00 Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $164.00 price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

NKE stock opened at $141.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $9,488,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,592,313.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,170 shares of company stock worth $71,786,761. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $351,155,000 after buying an additional 841,840 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 69,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 107,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

