The Descartes Systems Group Inc Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06 and a beta of 1.20.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

