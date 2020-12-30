The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,928.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,928.33 ($64.39).

A number of research analysts have commented on BKG shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

BKG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,842 ($63.26). The stock had a trading volume of 270,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,497. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,599.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,431.56. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48).

In other news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,460 ($58.27), for a total value of £715,428.60 ($934,712.05).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

