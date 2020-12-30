Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $696.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report sales of $696.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $641.69 million and the highest is $708.62 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $725.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.91 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.05.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $3,672,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,841,777.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588 in the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,769,000 after purchasing an additional 471,698 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,068,000 after purchasing an additional 285,426 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. 366,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

