Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.82. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $777,194.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $484,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 57.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 106.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

