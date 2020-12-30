Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $20.88 billion and approximately $76.42 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00133896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00188124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00582778 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00078195 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 21,483,323,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,888,059,476 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

