TerraCredit (CREDIT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,402.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. TerraCredit has a market cap of $134,453.30 and approximately $92,402.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.