Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TER shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $120.29. 782,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,748. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

