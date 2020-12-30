TENT Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $77,993.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00141705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00205471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00601696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00320821 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055130 BTC.

TENT’s total supply is 31,362,880 coins and its circulating supply is 31,285,788 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

