TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

Shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.85. TDH shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

TDH Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETZ)

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

