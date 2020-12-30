TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.69

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 75,753 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TSI)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

