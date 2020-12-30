TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.69

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 75,753 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TSI)
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
