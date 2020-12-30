Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.67.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,162 shares of company stock worth $1,646,452. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $181.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average of $148.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.