Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Down 6.2%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.37. 3,377,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 1,071,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Tantech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

