Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.23. Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 2,756 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 million and a PE ratio of -8.13.

About Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

