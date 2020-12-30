Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.47. 552,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 299,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

TLND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 85.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Talend in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talend in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Talend in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talend in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

