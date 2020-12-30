Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.15

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.15 and last traded at $106.70, with a volume of 130260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a market cap of $547.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.