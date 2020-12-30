Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Trading 43.4% Higher

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE)’s stock price traded up 43.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 26,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 113,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Synthesis Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

