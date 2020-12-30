Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $261.13

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $261.13 and last traded at $256.16, with a volume of 450323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $256.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.64.

Get Synopsys alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,204 shares of company stock worth $10,807,224 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.