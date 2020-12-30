Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $261.13

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $261.13 and last traded at $256.16, with a volume of 450323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $256.28.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.64.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,204 shares of company stock worth $10,807,224 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
