Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. Switch reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $315,984.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,069,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Switch by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 75,946 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Switch by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Switch by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Switch by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,376. Switch has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 161.52 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

