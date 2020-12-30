Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57. Approximately 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.