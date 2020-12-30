Suretly Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Suretly has a market capitalization of $106,363.13 and approximately $849.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. During the last week, Suretly has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00285718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

