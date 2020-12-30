Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,110 in the last three months. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 130,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 811,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

