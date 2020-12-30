Strs Ohio Sells 3,800 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Koppers were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 211.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

KOP stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $627.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

