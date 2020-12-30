Strs Ohio Sells 14,400 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 41.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 568.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 12.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. XBiotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $462.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,173,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $22,029,559.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,981,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,212,851.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,862,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,730,869 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

