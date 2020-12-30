Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Strs Ohio cut its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 1.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.68. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PMT. BidaskClub raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

