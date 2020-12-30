Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.23% of Surgalign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $209,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $193.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.89. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRGA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Surgalign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

