Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $63.70 million and $10.56 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00294447 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.30 or 0.01976445 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,098,645 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

