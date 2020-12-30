Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Farfetch Put Options (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 50,059 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,197% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,165 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.52. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 993.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $171,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.