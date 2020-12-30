Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of McAfee Call Options (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,239 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 901% compared to the typical volume of 1,223 call options.

MCFE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

