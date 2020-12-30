Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,175 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,021% compared to the average daily volume of 729 call options.

In other news, insider Rodney C. Favaron sold 25,880 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $1,215,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,582. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 28.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 16.8% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 87,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 531.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. Upland Software’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

