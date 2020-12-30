Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AngloGold Ashanti Call Options (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,043 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average daily volume of 2,708 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AU. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Shares of AU stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.29. 53,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

