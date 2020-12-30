Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.82

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.82 and traded as low as $24.00. Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 2,309,871 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

About Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

