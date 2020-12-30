Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY) Shares Gap Up to $9.35

Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.85. Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 50 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 159.29 and a quick ratio of 159.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.68 million and a P/E ratio of -10.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.74.

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

