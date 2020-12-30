Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STL. BidaskClub raised Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.92.

NYSE STL opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,086 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,699,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 730,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 538,182 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

