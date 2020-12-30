Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $10.49. Steel Partners shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 614 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 10,244 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $414,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric P. Karros bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,533 shares in the company, valued at $188,082.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 166,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,549 and have sold 77,903 shares valued at $2,943,540. 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $277.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $330.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares during the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

