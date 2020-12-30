State Street Corp Has $562,000 Position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

State Street Corp grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GreenTree Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

NYSE GHG opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

