State Street Corp Has $405,000 Holdings in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

NEXA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $537.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.35 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEXA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.32.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

