State Street Corp Buys Shares of 39,045 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. State Street Corp owned 0.18% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

CMPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). On average, equities analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

