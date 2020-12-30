StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. StarTek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $7.54 on Monday. StarTek has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $303.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.96.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other StarTek news, Director Mukesh Sharda bought 206,814 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $1,451,834.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in StarTek in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in StarTek by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in StarTek by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

