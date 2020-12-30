Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Stantec posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

STN traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. Stantec has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1186 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $262,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $381,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $832,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 28.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 408,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 102.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 223,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

