Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Standex International were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth $145,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Standex International by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Standex International by 36.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE SXI opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $943.73 million, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

