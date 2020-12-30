Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Hits $0.0166 on Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and $1.21 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00040265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00293336 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

