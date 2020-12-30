Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) (LON:SLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) (LON:SLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 256.14 ($3.35).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) in a report on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 273 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Stephen Bird bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £1,090,000 ($1,424,091.98). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £56,250 ($73,490.99).

SLA stock traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 292.35 ($3.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,085. The company has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.69. The company has a current ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Standard Life Aberdeen plc has a 12 month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 336.90 ($4.40).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

