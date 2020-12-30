Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Trading Down 9.9%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) fell 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. 2,380,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 1,120,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.47.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 425.56%. The business had revenue of $48.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

