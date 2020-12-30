SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading 19.1% Higher

Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) traded up 19.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.12. 1,074,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,119% from the average session volume of 88,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). SRAX had a negative net margin of 313.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of SRAX at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

