Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 22,853 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 38.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,853 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of ATEC opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

