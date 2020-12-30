Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,949,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,037,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,905,000 after purchasing an additional 974,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

