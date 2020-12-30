Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $257,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,599 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

SLCA opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $511.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.88. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

