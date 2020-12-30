Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $252,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

AY stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

